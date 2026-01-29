Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Game's Video Reveals April 16 Launch

Video previews Mii creation, Little Quirks, facilities

Nintendo streamed a new Direct video on Thursday for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream , a new game in the Tomodachi Life series, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 16. The video reveals details about Mii creation, quirks, and facilities:

Just like in the previous game, players create Mii avatars who live virtual lives on the island. Players can create Miis with help from the game or from scratch, customizing their appearance and personality. Miis' genders can be male, female, or nonbinary. Any Mii's dating preferences can now include male, female, nonbinary, any mix of these options, or none of them. Miis can also receive "Little Quirks" as gifts, which include personality habits, preferences, and expressions.

Facilities include the Fresh Kingdom food mart, the Where & Wear clothing shop, T&C Reno home supply store for house renovation, Quik Build island decoration store, MNN news station, Marketplace, and Foto-Tomo for photography. The Palette House Workshop allows players to create various aspects of the island, such as custom pets, drinks, television shows, clothes, and other island items.

The first English Tomodachi Life game debuted for Nintendo 3DS in June 2014. The game is a sequel to the original Tomodachi Collection game in Japan.

The game utilizes the player's Mii avatar to interact with friends in a virtual apartment complex. Players can engage in various activities with their Miis, including eating, changing outfits, interacting with other Miis, playing video games, meeting real-life celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Shaquille O'neal , and confessing their love.

Nintendo issued a formal apology shortly before the release of the 3DS game for not adding same-sex relationships to its life simulation game Tomodachi Life (Tomodachi Collection: New Life) . While Nintendo asserted that it could not change the game before or after the June 2014 release in the West, it pledged that if it created a new Tomodachi title, it "will strive to design a game-play experience from the ground up that is more inclusive, and better represents all players."

