Kemonomichi Artists Launch New Manga Adaptation

Tensei Bonjin no Eiyū Sakusei Kyōshitsu manga debuts on February 26

Image via Amazon Japan © Natsume Akatsuki, Mo-suke Mattakeu, Yumeuta, Kadokawa

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine announced on Monday Kemonomichi artists Mo-suke Mattaku and Yumeuta will launch a manga adaptation of Kishu's Tensei Bonjin no Eiyū Sakusei Kyōshitsu (The Classroom for Creating Heroes from Reincarnated Ordinary People) web story in the April issue on February 26.

Kishu launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in December 2024. Kadokawa will publish a print novel on March 19 with illustrations by Netsuki.

The story centers on an unfriendly and ordinary teacher who uses unusual methods to help his students — such as an adventurer abandoned by her party, or a girl who cannot use magic despite coming from a line of magicians — to come into their own and find their hidden potential.

Mattaku, Yumeuta , and Natsume Akatsuki 's Kemonomichi manga (pictured at right) ended in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2024.

Akatsuki ( Konosuba ) wrote the series and Baka & Test - Summon the Beasts artist team Mattaku and Yumeuta provided the art. The duo launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in November 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 14th and final volume in October 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime titled Kemono Michi: Rise Up ( Hataage! Kemonomichi ) that premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc in September 2020.

Mattaku launched the Inuta-san web comic on X (formerly Twitter ) in April 2024. The series is ongoing.

