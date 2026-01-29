Midori Days' Kazurou Inoue Launches New Manga on February 28

Inoue to launch bishōjo gun action manga Uchū Banchō Jagasaki

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Nihonbungeisha 's Comic Heaven magazine revealed on Thursday that manga author Kazurou Inoue will launch a new bishōjo gun action manga titled Uchū Banchō Jagasaki (Space Leader Jagasaki) in the magazine's 100th issue, which Nihonbungeisha will publish on February 28. The magazine revealed a preview of the next issue's cover featuring Inoue's new manga.

Inoue published the Midori no Hibi ( Midori Days ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 2002-2004. Viz Media published the eight-volume series in English from 2005-2006. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series in 2004 that Media Blasters released on DVD in North America.

Inoue launched the Shitei Bōryoku Shōjo Shiomi-chan ( Outrage Girl Shiomi ) manga in May 2016, and ended it in October 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth and final compiled volume in January 2019.

Inoue launched the Aho Genome ~Samuzaka Satanic Hair~ manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in May 2019. The manga ended in its second volume in 2020.

Inoue's Amō Amane wa Amakunai ( Amō Amane is not a box of chocolates ) manga launched in Shonengahosha 's now defunct Young King Ours GH magazine in May 2024. Shonengahosha published the manga's first volume in February 2025, and the second and final volume on September 16.