Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Back at #8 in Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, re-entered the top 10 at #8 in its 28th weekend. The film earned 49,405,900 yen (about US$322,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 26.84 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 39,141,959,900 yen (about US$255 million).

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film had sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , dropped of the top 10 in its third week of revival screenings.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, left the top 10 again in its 19th weekend.

The Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Live 2025 You & I We're IDOL PRECURE concert ranked at #1 in the mini theater rankings.

Ensemble Stars! Dream Live 9th Tour 'Trapezium #Orion' rose from #5 to #2 in the mini theater rankings.

The 4K remaster of Satoshi Kon 's Paprika anime film dropped from #1 to #3 in its fourth week in the mini theater rankings.

