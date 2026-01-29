Dreaming Freedom Webtoon Gets Short-Form Live-Action Series

DIA K-pop girl group member Chae-won Kwon stars in series about bullied student

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

The webtoon Dreaming Freedom is set to receive a live-action adaptation in the form of a short-form drama series.

The webtoon, serialized between 2021 and 2025, is drawn by 2L.

Actor Seon-ho Yoo stars as Siyun, a figure who exists between the dream world and the real world. Ju-ha Yeo plays Jeongmin, who begins to plot her revenge through lucid dreaming. Si-woo Choo appears as Jae-hyuk, a character who unsettles Jeongmin emotionally. Chae-won Kwon, who was a member of K-pop girl group DIA, portrays Juhyeon, the dominant power figure at school.

WEBTOON describes the story of Dreaming Freedom:

Jeongmin is a loner in high school being bullied by the Queen Bee, Juhyeon. The two were friends in elementary school before their friendship ended because of Juhyeon's demand that Jeongmin should only be friends with her. Juhyeon uses this “betrayal” to fuel the classmates' insults and isolate Jeongmin in misery. Jeongmin has only one way to escape, through lucid dreams. One day, a mysterious man enters her dreams and offers to help her get revenge on Juhyeon…

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: Asia Economy (I-seul Lee)