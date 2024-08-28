Kemonomichi Manga by Konosuba's Akatsuki Ends

Manga launched in 2016, inspired 2019 TV anime

© Natsume Akatsuki, Mo-suke Mattakeu, Yumeuta, Kadokawa

The October issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of, and'smanga on Monday. The manga's 14th and final compiled book volume will ship on October 25.

The manga follows masked wrestler Genzō Shibata, who likes all kinds of animals and creatures. One day he is summoned to another world, where a princess asks him to help kill magical beasts, but he gets mad and puts her in a German suplex. Instead, he begins life as a pet shop owner in the other world.

Akatsuki ( Konosuba ) wrote the series and Baka & Test - Summon the Beasts artist team Mo-suke Mattaku and Yumeuta provided the art. The duo launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in November 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th volume on July 25.

The manga inspired a television anime titled Kemono Michi: Rise Up ( Hataage! Kemonomichi ) that premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc in September 2020.

Source: Shōnen Ace October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.