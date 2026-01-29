Arc System Works' 'Dear Me, I Was...' Game Gets Smartphone, Switch, PC Release on February 12

Textless adventure game debuted last July for Switch 2

The official website for Arc System Works ' Dear Me, I Was... adventure game revealed on Thursday that the game will get releases for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 12. Arc System Works unveiled a new illustration by art director Taisuke Kanasaki to commemorate the new releases:

Image via Dear Me, I Was... game's website © Arc System Works

The company also streamed an accolade trailer. The video features the theme song "Strange Journey" by Itsuka.

Image via Arc System Works' POP ARC X/Twitter account © Arc System Works

Nintendo

The game debuted last July forSwitch 2. The game features Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese language support.

Arc System Works describes the game:

In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others.

The game is an interactive textless adventure game aimed at adult women. The game features rotoscoped animation by Taisuke Kanasaki ( Hotel Dusk: Room 215 , Trace Memory/Another Code: Two Memories ), with hand-drawn animation traced over live-action footage.

Sources: Dear Me, I Was... game's website via Gematsu