Voice Actor Yūji Mitsuya Hospitalized Following Injury

Mitsuya requires surgery on broken nose following incident while drunk

Actor and voice actor Yūji Mitsuya revealed on X/Twitter on Friday that he has been hospitalized following an incident on Tuesday, in which he had hit his head and lost consciousness after getting drunk. Mitsuya stated that he had woken up in a hospital bed without remembering how he had gotten there. He added that his whole body had ached; his forehead had a gash; his eyelid required four stitches; his knees, elbows, and palms were in pain; and he had a broken nose, requiring urgent surgery. His doctors told him that there was bleeding in his brain. He shared a picture of his condition:

Mitsuya made his voice acting debut as the character Hyouma Aoi in the Combattler V mecha anime in 1976. He has since voiced in such anime as Space Battleship Yamato 2 - The Comet Empire (Hyota Arakome), God Mars (Marg), Glass no Kamen (Yuu Sakurakouji), Touch (Tatsuya Uesugi), Soreike! Anpanman (Hamburger Kid, Katsudonman), Smile Precure! (Joker), Ranma ½ (Dr. Tofu), Saint Seiya (Virgo Shaka), and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (Kibito Kaiōshin). He has also worked as a voice acting director and sound director.

The 7th Annual Seiyū Awards awarded him with the Kei Tomiyama Award in 2013.

Actor and voice actor Yūji Mitsuya was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2021.