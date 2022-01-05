Voice Actor Yuji Mitsuya Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Actor and voice actor Yuji Mitsuya reported during his early Wednesday morning appearance on TV Asahi 's Onegai! Ranking program that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He made the announcement casually during a segment of the show where he and fellow voice actors discussed their big personal news of 2021. He explained that he was diagnosed in January of 2021, and plans to get surgery. He clarified that he was not trying to keep it a secret, and he has already told the news to a number of people. He concluded that he is very optimistic, and "doesn't intend to brood on it."

He made his voice acting debut as the character Hyouma Aoi in the Combattler V mecha anime in 1976. He has since voiced in such anime as Space Battleship Yamato 2 - The Comet Empire (Hyota Arakome), God Mars (Marg), Glass no Kamen (Yuu Sakurakouji), Touch (Tatsuya Uesugi), Soreike! Anpanman (Hamburger Kid, Katsudonman), Smile Precure! (Joker), Ranma ½ (Dr. Tofu), and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (Kibito Kaiōshin). He has also worked as a voice acting director and sound director.

The 7th Annual Seiyū Awards awarded him with the Kei Tomiyama Award in 2013.

Source: Sponichi Annex via Otakomu