Actress Catherine O'Hara Dies at 71

Entertainment news website Variety reported that actressdied on Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness, which her manager confirmed. She was 71.

O'Hara was known as Kate McCallister in the Home Alone movies, Delia Deetz in the Beetlejuice films, and Moira Rose in the Schitt's Creek series. She also played Gail Lynden in HBO 's The Last of Us series and Patty Leigh in The Studio .

She provided the voices of Sally and Shock in The Nightmare Before Christmas , Susan Frankenstein in Frankenweenie , and Brook Ripple in Elemental .

O'Hara voiced an older Marnie in Studio Ghibli 's When Marnie Was There anime film.



