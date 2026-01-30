To Your Eternity Season 3 Anime Reveals New Promo Video, Visual to Preview 'Final Stage' of 'This World' Arc

3rd season debuted on October 4

The staff for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga revealed a new visual and the third promotional video on Friday for the third anime season to preview the "final stage" of the "This World" arc.

The third season debuted on October 4 on theGeneral channel.is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming a same-day English dub.

Reiji Kawashima and Kenjirō Tsuda return as Fushi and The Observer, respectively. Tomori Kusunoki , who voiced Hisame in the anime's second season, returns in the third season as Mizuha, a second-year middle school student popular for her academic excellence and athletic abilities. Megumi Han , who voiced Torta in the previous season, returns as Yūki Aoki, a first-year middle school student and vice-president of the Occult Research Club. New cast member Yumiri Hanamori voices a mysterious boy named Satoru.

Other cast members for this season include:

Sōta Yokote ( Bye Bye, Earth assistant director, The Detective Is Already Dead , Insomniacs After School , Komi Can't Communicate episode director) is making his directorial debut with the new season at Drive and STUDIO MASSKET . Second season director Kiyoko Sayama is the new season's chief director. Returning from the anime's first two seasons are Shinzō Fujita to oversee the series scripts, Koji Yabuno to design the characters, Ryo Kawasaki to compose the music, and Takeshi Takadera to direct the sound.

Perfume performs the opening theme song "Fumetsu no Anata" (Your Eternity).

The anime's third season was first announced in March 2023. The third season continues with the "This World" arc.

The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the second series worldwide except in Asia, and it is also streaming an English dub.

The anime's first series premiered on NHK Educational in April 2021. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October 2020, but it was delayed to April 2021 due to the anime's production schedule being heavily affected by COVID-19. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019. The second arc launched in January 2020, and ended in October 2022. The manga's third arc launched in January 2023. The series ended in June 2025. The manga's 25th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 12.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll released the manga in English digitally, simultaneously with its Japanese release, until the service removed it in January 2023 with other Kodansha USA Publishing manga titles.

The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.