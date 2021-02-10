To Your Eternity Anime Reveals More Staff, Ending Song Composer, New Visual, April 12 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga unveiled the anime's April 12 premiere date on NHK Educational , more staff members, information on its ending theme, and a new visual on Wednesday.

Ryo Kawasaki ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) is composing the music, and Takeshi Takadera is directing the sound. Masashi Hamauzu composed and arranged the ending theme song "Mediator."

The anime was originally slated to premiere in October last year, but it was delayed to April 2021 due to the anime's production schedule being heavily affected by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The show will have 20 episodes. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The show stars:

As previously anounced, Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , Baby Steps ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children , Duel Masters Cross ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers , Naruto Shippūden: Blood Prison ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally as a simulpub.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019, and the second arc launched in January 2020. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.