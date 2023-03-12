To Your Eternity Anime Gets 3rd Season

Fushi's journey continues with "This World" arc

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga announced on Sunday that the anime will have a third season. The account teased that Fushi's journey will continue with the new season's "This World" arc.

The second season's 20th and final episode aired in Japan on Sunday.

The season premiered on NHK Educational on October 23. Crunchyroll is streaming the second series worldwide except in Asia, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's first series premiered on NHK Educational in April 2021. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October 2020, but it was delayed to April 2021 due to the anime's production schedule being heavily affected by COVID-19. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019. The second arc launched in January 2020, and ended in October 2022. The manga's third arc launched on January 25.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is releasing the manga in English digitally, simultaneously with its Japanese release.

The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.