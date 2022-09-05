To Your Eternity Anime Series 2 Reveals More Cast, October 23 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga revealed more cast, a new visual, and the October 23 premiere on NHK Educational for the anime's second series on Tuesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Tomori Kusunoki as Hisame



Mitsuki Saiga as Kahaku



Takehito Koyasu as Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis





Crunchyroll will stream the second series worldwide except in Asia.

Kiyoko Sayama ( Vampire Knight , Prétear , Amanchu! Advance ) is the new director for the anime, replacing Masahiko Murata . Drive ( ACTORS: Songs Connection , Vladlove ) is the new animation studio, replacing Brains Base . The rest of the main staff members return, including Shinzō Fujita as series script supervisor, Koji Yabuno as character designer, Ryo Kawasaki as music composer, and Takeshi Takadera as sound director.

The anime's first series premiered on NHK Educational in April 2021. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October 2020, but it was delayed to April 2021 due to the anime's production schedule being heavily affected by COVID-19. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is releasing the manga in English digitally, simultaneously with its Japanese release.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019, and the second arc launched in January 2020. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.