Rich Girl Caretaker Anime Confirms TV Format, July Debut in Promo Video

Staff, cast also revealed

The official website for the anime adaptation of author Yusaku Sakaishi and illustrator Sakura Miwabe 's Saijo no Osewa light novel series revealed on Friday the anime will debut in July, and will air on television. The website also revealed a teaser promotional video, as well as the main staff and cast.

The anime will star Yūto Uemura as Itsuki Tomonari and Konomi Kohara as Hinako Konohana.

Shūsei Morishita ( School Babysitters ) is directing the anime at Brain's Base . Aya Yoshinaga ( Project ARMS ; Crest of the Stars ; Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nao Kawashima ( Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power ; Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream ) is designing the characters. Takeshi Takadera ( Laid-Back Camp , Oshi no Ko , To Your Eternity ) is the sound director. Composers include Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), and Mayo Kurihara ( Hell Mode ).

Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko label published the first novel volume in May 2021, and published the 11th volume on October 31.

Sorahiko Mizushima launched an ongoing manga adaptation on Hobby Japan 's Fire Cross website in September 2021. Hobby Japan published the fifth volume on December 1.

Image via Monogatari Novels' X/Twitter account © Yusaku Sakishi, Sakura Miwabe, Hobby Japan, Monogatari Novels

The Spain-basedcompany had announced in October 2023 that it had licensed the light novel series for English release under the title. Amazon is currently listing that the first English volume will ship on March 3, 2026. The company's X/Twitter account post in May 2025 stated, "Due to some issues with customs as a result of the new tariffs the current release dates for our titles are undertermined." The company's website is not currently accessible

The Amazon listing for the first volume describes the story:

A high school boy, Itsuki Tomonari, gets involved in a kidnapping and ends up taking care of Hinako Konohana, a young lady from one of Japan's largest conglomerates. On the surface, Hinako seems to be a brilliant and charming girl, but in reality, she is a lazy girl with no life skills. However, due to family reasons, Hinako has to play the role of the “perfect young lady” at school. Wanting to protect her, Itsuki takes care of her in a very caring manner. Eventually, Hinako begins to fawn on Itsuki with all her might… “Now…if Itsuki isn't around, I would hate it.” This is a love story that begins with a cute young lady with a gap that transcends the master-servant relationship.

J-Novel Club is releasing Sakaishi's novel series The Holy Knight’s Dark Road in English.