Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya's Death, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Creators, artists, & fans came together for their farewells

shioya
Image via Aoni Production's website
©Aoni Production

The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the announcement of Kōzō Shioya's death on January 28. He is best known for his roles as Majin Buu and Gurd from Dragon Ball Z, Abura Sumashi and Konaki Jijii in the Gegege no Kitarō franchise, Dr. Sewashi in Mazinger Z: Infinity, and Genzo in the One Piece franchise, among many others. His work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike, and now they are paying their respects to the late Kōzō Shioya.

Akari no Moribito

The passing of Kōzō Shioya-san, voice of Yakushima Light House, has been announced by his agency, Aoni Production.
We were shocked by the sudden and tragic news.
We and Yakushima Lighthouse offer our deepest condolences.
Yakushima Lighthouse is a spirited and charming character with an insatiable appetite for delicious food.
We pray for Kōzō Shioya's soul to rest in peace.

Rica Fukami

I received news of Kōzō Shioya-san's passing … He was still so young!
Of all the times we worked together, Panic Room stands out. He voiced Burnham, the boss of the burglars.
I wanted to work with him some more. May he rest in peace.

Toshio Furukawa

■Majin Buu … is …. Since we were young, we always walked together he was like an older brother who was always at the same anime studio. The new of Kōzō Shioya-san's passing, who I'd always go drinking with after recoding for Dragon Ball… Everyone called him Nii-chan. He's Tsubasa-chan's [Tsubasa Shioya's] older brother… It's too soon Nii-chan…
I offer my deepest condolences.

Noriko Hidaka

Kōzō Shioya-san…
We worked together on many occasions, but I fondly remember you as Gen from One Piece.
It was reassuring having Onii-chan with me on recoding days.
Thank you for everything. I will miss you, but please rest in peace.

Nobuyuki Hiyama

I heard the news of Kōzō Shioya-san's passing.
Even though we belong to different agencies, he was a sempai who helped me when I broke into the industry.
My fondest memory is definitely
Brave King GaoGaiGar
Thank you for all you hard work on that title.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Ryō Horikawa

The news of Kōzō Shioya's passing, it shocked me greatly.
He was someone I knew since I started voice acting.
We'd often go drinking after recording sessions.
I nothing but fun memories of him.
I pray for his soul to rest in peace. With my deepest respect.

Kazuhiko Inoue

Kōzō Shioya-san has …. I met him last month and asked, “Long time no see~ How you doing?” Such a shame. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Ryōichi Itō (Monster Maulers manga)

That raspy unique voice was so memorable. But 71 years old is still young. Thank you.

Itokatsu (Silver Nina)

I heard the news of voice actor Kōzō Shioya's passing … May he rest in peace. He voiced a lot of popular characters, but his portrayal of Sergeant from Saving Private Ryan left an impression. I've watched it several times …

Hiroyuki Kobayashi (video game producer)

I was shocked when I saw the news of Kōzō Shioya's passing. It was a pleasure working with him as the voice of Imagawa Yoshimoto and Xabi from Sengoku Basara.
I believe the last time I saw him was during Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School's final recording session. May he rest in peace.

Yukiko Mizuochi

I'm at a loss for word of his passing.
Kōzō Shioya-san
It's too soon, Onii-chan.
You always showed us your kind smile at work.
Thank you so much.
Please rest in peace.
Until we the day we meet
On the other side.
May your soul find eternal rest.

Yū Mizushima

I received news of Kōzō Shioya's passing.
It's too soon, Onii-chan.
It's really too soon.
I can see your smile that everyone loved, Onii-chan.
I pray for your eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.

Toshiyuki Morikawa

I'm heartbroken by the sudden news of Kōzō Shioya's passing. He was like an older brother who looked after and cared for me since I debuted. We were both Taiyo [Whales] fans, and I wanted to talk more about the Kawasaki and BayStars eras with him. I offer my deepest condolences.

Megumi Ogata

I am grateful for all his help when I was contracted with my first agency.
To Kōzo-san, who taught me so much. Thank you so much. Please, rest in peace.

Eiko Yamada

Kōzō Shioya-san …
Onii-chan …
I received the news of your passing from my agency Onii-chan. I'm shocked … Kōzō-nii-chan, who was always smiling, called Onii-chan by everyone
And beloved by everyone …
It's too soon!
I can't pray for you soul just yet …
I want to see that smile again …
I join my hands in prayer …

Did we miss any eulogies to Kōzō Shioya? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

This article has a follow-up: Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya's Death, Part II (2026-01-29 23:59)
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives