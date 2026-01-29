Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya's Death, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the announcement of Kōzō Shioya's death on January 28. He is best known for his roles as Majin Buu and Gurd from Dragon Ball Z, Abura Sumashi and Konaki Jijii in the Gegege no Kitarō franchise, Dr. Sewashi in Mazinger Z: Infinity, and Genzo in the One Piece franchise, among many others. His work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike, and now they are paying their respects to the late Kōzō Shioya.
Akari no Moribito
「屋久島灯台」を演じてくださっていた、— 燈の守り人【公式】 (@akarinomoribito) January 28, 2026
声優の塩屋浩三さんの訃報が、
所属する青二プロダクションより発表がありました。
突然の悲しいお知らせに驚きを隠せません。
塩屋さんが演じてくださった、
「屋久島灯台」とともに、
謹んで哀悼の意を捧げます。
美味しい物には目がない、… pic.twitter.com/Tl2m2TePfX
The passing of Kōzō Shioya-san, voice of Yakushima Light House, has been announced by his agency, Aoni Production.
We were shocked by the sudden and tragic news.
We and Yakushima Lighthouse offer our deepest condolences.
Yakushima Lighthouse is a spirited and charming character with an insatiable appetite for delicious food.
We pray for Kōzō Shioya's soul to rest in peace.
Rica Fukami
塩屋浩三さんの訃報が届く…まだお若いのに！— 深見梨加♀李 (@ricafukami88) January 28, 2026
たくさん共演させていただいた中で印象に残ってるのは「パニック・ルーム」。強盗のボス、バーナムを演じられた。
まだまだたくさんご一緒したかった。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
I received news of Kōzō Shioya-san's passing … He was still so young!
Of all the times we worked together, Panic Room stands out. He voiced Burnham, the boss of the burglars.
I wanted to work with him some more. May he rest in peace.
Toshio Furukawa
■魔人ブウ………が……。若き頃より、いつも一緒に歩んできた、僕の行くアニメスタジオにはいつもいた印象のお兄ちゃん。ドラゴンボールでは収録後、毎回飲みに行っていた、あの塩屋浩三さんの訃報が……みんなに《お兄ちゃん》と呼ばれていた。翼ちゃんのお兄ちゃんだったから……早すぎるよお兄ちゃ…— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) January 28, 2026
■Majin Buu … is …. Since we were young, we always walked together he was like an older brother who was always at the same anime studio. The new of Kōzō Shioya-san's passing, who I'd always go drinking with after recoding for Dragon Ball… Everyone called him Nii-chan. He's Tsubasa-chan's [Tsubasa Shioya's] older brother… It's too soon Nii-chan…
I offer my deepest condolences.
Noriko Hidaka
塩屋浩三さん…— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) January 28, 2026
いろいろなところでご一緒させて頂いたけれど、やっぱり「ワンピース」のゲンさんが思い出深いです。
収録の日はお兄ちゃんが一緒でとても心強かった。
お世話になりました。
寂しいけれど、ゆっくりお休みくださいね。
Kōzō Shioya-san…
We worked together on many occasions, but I fondly remember you as Gen from One Piece.
It was reassuring having Onii-chan with me on recoding days.
Thank you for everything. I will miss you, but please rest in peace.
Nobuyuki Hiyama
塩屋浩三さんの訃報を聞く。— 檜山修之 (@NOBUKIHIYAMAY08) January 28, 2026
事務所は違うが駆け出しの頃から色々お世話になった先輩。
一番の思い出はやはり
「勇者王ガオガイガー」
あの作品は本当にお疲れ様でした。
お悔やみ申し上げます。
I heard the news of Kōzō Shioya-san's passing.
Even though we belong to different agencies, he was a sempai who helped me when I broke into the industry.
My fondest memory is definitely
Brave King GaoGaiGar
Thank you for all you hard work on that title.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Ryō Horikawa
塩屋浩三氏ご逝去の報に接し、驚きを禁じ得ません。— 堀川りょう (@ryohorikawa) January 28, 2026
声の仕事を始めた頃から知っている方。
収録後、よくみんなで飲みに行きましたね。
楽しかった記憶しかありません。
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
合掌。
The news of Kōzō Shioya's passing, it shocked me greatly.
He was someone I knew since I started voice acting.
We'd often go drinking after recording sessions.
I nothing but fun memories of him.
I pray for his soul to rest in peace. With my deepest respect.
Kazuhiko Inoue
塩屋浩三さんが・・・。先月お会いして、久しぶり〜元気ー？なんて話していたのに・・。残念です。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。— 井上和彦（声優） (@inouekazuhiko) January 28, 2026
Kōzō Shioya-san has …. I met him last month and asked, “Long time no see~ How you doing?” Such a shame. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Ryōichi Itō (Monster Maulers manga)
あの独特なカスカスした声が印象的でしたねぇ。しかし71歳は若いなぁ。ありがとうございました。— 伊藤霊一／Ryou (@Ryou_I_01) January 28, 2026
声優で俳優の塩屋浩三さん死去 71歳 「ドラゴンボールZ」魔人ブウ役、「忍たま」第三協栄丸役(スポニチアネックス)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/d4aG7FrLM3
That raspy unique voice was so memorable. But 71 years old is still young. Thank you.
Itokatsu (Silver Nina)
声優の塩屋浩三さんの訃報が…御冥福をお祈りします。人気のアニメキャラもいろいろ演じられてますが、個人的にはプライベート・ライアンのホーヴァス軍曹が印象に残ってます。何度もくりかえし見てるので…— イトカツ（次回は２月１７日第４話が無料公開） (@itokatsu1127) January 28, 2026
I heard the news of voice actor Kōzō Shioya's passing … May he rest in peace. He voiced a lot of popular characters, but his portrayal of Sergeant from Saving Private Ryan left an impression. I've watched it several times …
Hiroyuki Kobayashi (video game producer)
塩屋浩三さん死去のニュースを観て驚いています。塩屋さんは「戦国BASARA」で今川義元とザビーで大変お世話になりました。— 小林裕幸 (@HiroKobaP) January 28, 2026
最後にお会いしたのはTVアニメ「学園バサラ」最終回のアフレコだったと思います。ご冥福をお祈りします。 pic.twitter.com/gOYrkieUoV
I was shocked when I saw the news of Kōzō Shioya's passing. It was a pleasure working with him as the voice of Imagawa Yoshimoto and Xabi from Sengoku Basara.
I believe the last time I saw him was during Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School's final recording session. May he rest in peace.
Yukiko Mizuochi
突然の訃報に言葉がありません— 水落幸子(みずおち ゆきこ)⭐️声優️／栄養士／FP／1級ラジオ体操指導士／ジェロントロジスト (@yukimiz) January 28, 2026
塩屋浩三さん
おにいちゃん 早すぎます
いつも現場で優しい笑顔で接してくださいました
本当にありがとうございました
ゆっくりおやすみされてください
また向こうで
ご一緒できるその日まで
御霊の安らかなりますことをお祈りしています https://t.co/hGAQkzQtG3
I'm at a loss for word of his passing.
Kōzō Shioya-san
It's too soon, Onii-chan.
You always showed us your kind smile at work.
Thank you so much.
Please rest in peace.
Until we the day we meet
On the other side.
May your soul find eternal rest.
Yū Mizushima
「塩屋浩三さん」の訃報が届きました。— 水島裕 (@goofyalice2013) January 28, 2026
早すぎますよ、お兄ちゃん。
本当に早すぎる。
皆んなに好かれたお兄ちゃんの穏やかな笑顔が目に浮かびます。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。#塩屋浩三さん#訃報
I received news of Kōzō Shioya's passing.
It's too soon, Onii-chan.
It's really too soon.
I can see your smile that everyone loved, Onii-chan.
I pray for your eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.
Toshiyuki Morikawa
塩屋浩三さんの突然の訃報に胸が絞めつけられています。デビューの頃からずっと面倒をみてくれて、気にかけてくれていたお兄ちゃん。お互い大洋ファンで川崎時代の話もベイスターズの話ももっとしたかった。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。#塩屋浩三さん #訃報 #森川智之— 森川智之(もりかわとしゆき) (@moriax291) January 28, 2026
I'm heartbroken by the sudden news of Kōzō Shioya's passing. He was like an older brother who looked after and cared for me since I debuted. We were both Taiyo [Whales] fans, and I wanted to talk more about the Kawasaki and BayStars eras with him. I offer my deepest condolences.
Megumi Ogata
最初の事務所に所属していた頃は、本当にお世話になりました。— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) January 28, 2026
たくさんのことを教えていただいた浩三さん。本当におつかれさまでした。
ゆっくり、おやすみください。 https://t.co/et3GxZxOI9
I am grateful for all his help when I was contracted with my first agency.
To Kōzo-san, who taught me so much. Thank you so much. Please, rest in peace.
Eiko Yamada
「塩屋浩三さん」……— 山田栄子 (@eiko751) January 28, 2026
おにいちゃん…
おにいちゃんの訃報が、事務所から届きました。
ショックです…
いつもニコニコして、みんなに、「おにいちゃん」って呼ばれ、
皆から好かれていた、浩三おにいちゃん…
早すぎます！
まだ、御冥福を祈るなんて出来ない…
あの笑顔に会いたいです…
合掌……
Kōzō Shioya-san …
Onii-chan …
I received the news of your passing from my agency Onii-chan. I'm shocked … Kōzō-nii-chan, who was always smiling, called Onii-chan by everyone
And beloved by everyone …
It's too soon!
I can't pray for you soul just yet …
I want to see that smile again …
I join my hands in prayer …
Did we miss any eulogies to Kōzō Shioya? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.