Disney Afternoon Collection Heads to Switch/Switch 2 With 2 More Games

SNES games Bonkers , Goof Troop added on February 26 digitally, May physically

Atari and Digital Eclipse announced on Thursday that they will release The Disney Afternoon Collection of games on Switch and Switch 2 digitally on February 26, and physically in May. The re-release of the game collection will add two more games: Bonkers (Sun-L and CAPCOM ) and Goof Troop ( CAPCOM ).

Image courtesy of U&I Entertainment

Atari and Digital Eclipse describe Bonkers :

Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans.

Atari and Digital Eclipse describe Goof Troop :

Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami 's earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island.

CAPCOM and Digital Eclipse released the original The Disney Afternoon Collection on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017. The game collects the CAPCOM games DuckTales , Ducktales 2 , Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers , Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 , TaleSpin , and Darkwing Duck . All the games adapt series that ran in The Disney Afternoon programming block in the 90s.

The collection adds the ability for players to rewind progress to correct mistakes, an art gallery, a music player for the game's music, and a time attack and boss rush mode for all games. The Switch and Switch 2 re-release will not include time attack and boss rush modes for Bonkers and Goof Troop .

Source: Press release