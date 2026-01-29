Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya's Death, Part II

Majin Buu passed away.

Actory Kōzō Shioya passed away. He was 71 years old.

Some will surely write about his achievements as a voice actor , so I would like to remember him from a different perspective.

During the time I had the pleasure of working closely with him when he voiced Majin Buu I received a contract to write a script for Kenichi Ogata 's theater troupe, Sugoroku.

I heard Shioya-san would be a guest performer, and I instantly thought came up with the Dragon Ball parody yakuza boss, The Majin Buueimon.

In the end, the tall guy who wanted to honor the authority of traveling gambler stories, Shi Hasegawa-sensei, poured my heart into making the traveling gambler story Hana no Kyodai Kasa.

The Majin Bueimon, the role I created for Shioya-san, was performed by the late actor in a terrifyingly funny comedic performance, just as I had intended. His acting, which was even more versatile than I had anticipated, delighted the audience, and allowed me to show my potential as a scriptwriter.

Sadly the memory has faded, and I don't remember when the play was performed, but I remember the opening scene.

The horse and its driver, played by Kenichi Ogata and Wasabi Mizuta , appeared on a highway. Ogata-san, who had discovered Mizuta-san's talent, took a special interest in her.

That's right, Mitsuta-san later inherited the role of Doraemon from Nobuyo Ōyama . That means Mizuta-san took over Doraemon in April 2005. So the play must have been the year before in 2004… 21 years ago Shioya-san would have been 50.

May his soul rest in peace.🙏

Shioya-san, thank you for everything.