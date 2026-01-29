Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya's Death, Part II
January 28 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Kōzō Shioya's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Shioya.
Gundam
The Gundam official website offered condolences to Kōzō Shioya and honored his legacy in the Gundam franchise.
Voice actor Kōzō Shioya passed away on January [20, 2026].
From Zeta Gundam's Roberto to Gundam ZZ's Modo Agake, he lent his voice to several projects over the years.
We offer of deepest respects to his achievements and hope he rests in peace.
Yōko Honna
突然の悲報を耳にし、哀しみでいっぱいです。— 本名陽子☺︎ (@honnayoko) January 28, 2026
塩屋浩三さんとは、何度か作品で共演させていただきました。
何といっても忘れられないのが、ふたりはプリキュアの校長先生役です。
優しいお声が今も響いています…。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
I am filled with sadness at the sudden and tragic news.
I have worked with Kōzō Shioya-san on several productions.
The role I will never forget is the principal from Precure.
His gentle voice still touches my heat… May he rest in peace.
Mayumi Iizuka
塩屋浩三さん。— 飯塚雅弓 (@MayuTama0103) January 28, 2026
作品でご一緒させていただいた時には
優しく声を掛けていただき。
2024年の岸野組様でのステージで
ご一緒させていただいた時間には
誰よりまっすぐに。
作品に向かうお姿。
学びでしかありませんでした。
ご一緒させていただき心から感謝です。
ご冥福をお祈りします。
Kōzō Shioya-san.
When we worked together you spoke kindly to me.
When we worked on stage with the Kishinogumi in 2024 you were the most dedicated.
The way you approached work.
Was nothing but a learning experience.
I am grateful for the opportunity to work with you.
May you rest in peace.
Takao Koyama
魔人ブウ逝く— 小山高生 (@koyamatakao194) January 28, 2026
俳優の塩屋浩三さんが亡くなった。享年71歳。
声優さんとしてのご活躍ぶりはどなたかがお書きくださるであろうから、別の視点からお偲び申し上げる。
魔人ブウ役で親しくお付き合いさせて頂いていた頃、緒方賢一さんたちの劇団すごろくの上演台本執筆の依頼があった。…
Majin Buu passed away.
Actory Kōzō Shioya passed away. He was 71 years old.
Some will surely write about his achievements as a voice actor, so I would like to remember him from a different perspective.
During the time I had the pleasure of working closely with him when he voiced Majin Buu I received a contract to write a script for Kenichi Ogata's theater troupe, Sugoroku.
I heard Shioya-san would be a guest performer, and I instantly thought came up with the Dragon Ball parody yakuza boss, The Majin Buueimon.
In the end, the tall guy who wanted to honor the authority of traveling gambler stories, Shi Hasegawa-sensei, poured my heart into making the traveling gambler story Hana no Kyodai Kasa.
The Majin Bueimon, the role I created for Shioya-san, was performed by the late actor in a terrifyingly funny comedic performance, just as I had intended. His acting, which was even more versatile than I had anticipated, delighted the audience, and allowed me to show my potential as a scriptwriter.
Sadly the memory has faded, and I don't remember when the play was performed, but I remember the opening scene.
The horse and its driver, played by Kenichi Ogata and Wasabi Mizuta, appeared on a highway. Ogata-san, who had discovered Mizuta-san's talent, took a special interest in her.
That's right, Mitsuta-san later inherited the role of Doraemon from Nobuyo Ōyama. That means Mizuta-san took over Doraemon in April 2005. So the play must have been the year before in 2004… 21 years ago Shioya-san would have been 50.
May his soul rest in peace.🙏
Shioya-san, thank you for everything.
Hikaru Midorikawa
塩屋浩三さんは、デビュー作からご一緒させて頂いておりました。自分のキャラのお当番回の前日、オレの為に良い芝居をしてあげたいからと、大好きなお酒を控えてコンディションを整えて下さっていた話を、何年か後に人伝てに聞いた時は、とても嬉しかったです。謹んでご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。— 緑川光 (@mdrkw_hikaru) January 28, 2026
I have been working with Kōzō Shioya-san since my debut. I was very happy when I heard through the grapevine a few years after the fact the day before his character appeared in an episode he refrained from drinking his favorite alcohol so he would be in top condition to give a good performance for me. May he rest in peace.
Saeko Shimazu
🌙島津冴子🌙— 島津冴子公認FC Blue Moon (@Saeko_BlueMoon) January 28, 2026
塩屋浩三さんのご冥福をお祈りいたします
笑顔の「おにいちゃん」の写真
そう、いつも笑顔でいらしたと、思い出しています
おにいちゃん、ありがとうございました https://t.co/KOEgHNxF0w
Saeiko Shimizu🌙
May Kōzō Shioya's soul rest in peace. A photo of “Onii-chan” smiling.
That's right, I remember him smiling all the time.
Onii-chan, thank you.
Aruno Tahara
塩屋浩三さん…— 田原アルノ (@aruno323) January 28, 2026
俳優・声優の地位向上のために長い間、日本俳優連合の活動に携わってくださいました…ありがとうございます。お疲れ様でした…謹んでご冥福をお祈り申し上げます🙏🏿
Kōzō Shioya-san …
He dedicated himself to the activities of the Japan Actors' Union for many years to elevate the status of actors and voice actors … Thank you. Thank you for your hard work. I pray you will rest in peace.
Yuichiro Takeda (screenplay and script writer)
塩屋浩三さんのご冥福を心からお祈り致します。『勇者王ガオガイガー』では、天海勇やポロネズ役で素晴らしい演技をしていただきました。44話での勇の「ちょっと授かり方が違っただけさ」というセリフは、塩屋さんのお声があってこそ、書けたものだと思っています。— 竹田裕一郎 (@yuichiro_takeda) January 28, 2026
I pray for Kōzō Shioya's soul to rest in peace. He gave an outstanding performance as Isamu Amami and Polonaise in GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves. Isamu's line from episode 44, “It's just the way you came to us was a little different than other kids” could have only been written because of Shioya-san voice.
Roko Takizawa
塩屋浩三さん、私たちはいつもお兄ちゃんと呼ばせていただきました— 滝沢ロコ (@rokotaki) January 28, 2026
スタジオや舞台は勿論、かつて日俳連の外画動画部会委員長を務め、諸問題で大変な時期、矢面に立って頑張ってくださった…
バッタリお会いした時に、私に労いの声をかけてくださったのは忘れられないです
お兄ちゃん、早すぎますよ
Kōzō Shioya-san, we always called you Onii-chan.
You stood on the forefront not just in the studio and on stage, but as the chair of the Japan Actors' Union's Foreign Film and Animation Department during a difficult period when several issues arose…
I'll never forget how you offered words of encouragement during a chance meeting.
Onii-chan, it's too soon.
Kazuya Tani (Ral Meshi: Ramba Ral no Haitoku Gohan)
ロベルト、サエグサ、モンドの声はいつでも脳内で即再生可能…そもそも忘れるわけがない！— 谷 和也🍜ラル飯６巻発売中 (@ta_02k) January 28, 2026
作品に彩りを添えていただきありがとうございました
塩屋浩三さんのご冥福をお祈りいたします pic.twitter.com/oQON6zr7x8
Roberto, Saegusa, and Mondo, I can instantly play the voices in my head at anytime… I could never forget them!
Thank you for adding color to [Gundam ZZ].
May Kōzō Shioya-san rest in peace.
Televi-Kun
声優の塩屋浩三さんが1月20日に70歳で逝去されたそうです#機動戦士ガンダムΖΖ のモンド #ドラゴンボールΖ の魔人ブウなどで活躍。声優の塩屋翼氏は実弟#アバレンジャー 爆竜パラサロッキル #リュウソウジャー のヤバソード等、特撮作品でも活躍しました— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) January 28, 2026
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#塩屋浩三 さん pic.twitter.com/5vUJDfH6lv
Voice actor Kōzō Shioya-san passed away at the age of 70 on January 20.
He voiced Mondo from Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ and Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z. He was the younger brother of voice actor Tsubasa Shioya.
His voice also appeared in tokusatsu series such as Abaranger as Bakuryu Parasorokkiru and Ryusoulger as Yabasword.
We offer our deepest condolences.
Takanobu Terada
塩屋浩三さんのご冥福を心からお祈り致します。スパロボにはヘッケラー・マウザー、モンド・アガケ、ポロネズなど色々な役でご出演いただきました。私が最後にお仕事でご一緒したのはスパロボDDでのドゥラメール役（デビルマン）でした。— 寺田貴信/Takanobu_Terada (@TakanobuTerada) January 28, 2026
I pray for Kōzō Shioya's soul to rest in peace. He voice several characters in Super Robot Wars, including Heckler Mauser, Mondo Agake, and Polonaise. The last time I worked with him he voiced Doelamlale (Devilman) in Super Robot Wars DD.
Yasuyuki Tsurugi (Farming Life in Another World manga art)
GUNDAM Official Website | 塩屋浩三さんのご逝去について https://t.co/YKx8777jlT— 剣康之@異世界のんびり農家漫画版 (@Tsurugi_Y) January 29, 2026
魔人ブウがやはり思い浮かぶけど、旧銀英伝のパトリチェフが印象強いかなあ……お悔やみ申し上げます
Majin Buu definitely comes to mind, but Patrichev from the original Legend of the Galactic Heroes left an impression… I offer my condolences.
Naoko Watanabe
塩屋浩三さん、「お兄ちゃん」と、呼ばせて頂いてました。仕事始めた頃から、いろいろなシーンで、ご一緒させて頂きました、ありがとうございました。心からご冥福をお祈りいたします…— 渡辺菜生子 (@97ngBSRxDcwq3ps) January 28, 2026
Kōzō Shioya let me call him “Onii-chan." Thank you for the pleasure of working alongside you in various scenes when I broke into voice acting. I pray your soul rests in peace.
Yukana
こんばんは— ゆかな@from-yukana (@from_yukana) January 28, 2026
今日は悲しいお知らせがありました
いくつもの作品でお世話になりました
ありがとうございました…
Good evening.
I received some sad news today.
We worked together on many projects.
Thank you …
