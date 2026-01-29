Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya's Death, Part II

Creators, artists, & fans came together for their farewells.

January 28 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Kōzō Shioya's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Shioya.

Gundam

The Gundam official website offered condolences to Kōzō Shioya and honored his legacy in the Gundam franchise.

Voice actor Kōzō Shioya passed away on January [20, 2026].
From Zeta Gundam's Roberto to Gundam ZZ's Modo Agake, he lent his voice to several projects over the years.
We offer of deepest respects to his achievements and hope he rests in peace.

Yōko Honna

I am filled with sadness at the sudden and tragic news.
I have worked with Kōzō Shioya-san on several productions.
The role I will never forget is the principal from Precure.
His gentle voice still touches my heat… May he rest in peace.

Mayumi Iizuka

Kōzō Shioya-san.
When we worked together you spoke kindly to me.
When we worked on stage with the Kishinogumi in 2024 you were the most dedicated.
The way you approached work.
Was nothing but a learning experience.
I am grateful for the opportunity to work with you.
May you rest in peace.

Takao Koyama

Majin Buu passed away.
Actory Kōzō Shioya passed away. He was 71 years old.
Some will surely write about his achievements as a voice actor, so I would like to remember him from a different perspective.
During the time I had the pleasure of working closely with him when he voiced Majin Buu I received a contract to write a script for Kenichi Ogata's theater troupe, Sugoroku.
I heard Shioya-san would be a guest performer, and I instantly thought came up with the Dragon Ball parody yakuza boss, The Majin Buueimon.
In the end, the tall guy who wanted to honor the authority of traveling gambler stories, Shi Hasegawa-sensei, poured my heart into making the traveling gambler story Hana no Kyodai Kasa.
The Majin Bueimon, the role I created for Shioya-san, was performed by the late actor in a terrifyingly funny comedic performance, just as I had intended. His acting, which was even more versatile than I had anticipated, delighted the audience, and allowed me to show my potential as a scriptwriter.
Sadly the memory has faded, and I don't remember when the play was performed, but I remember the opening scene.
The horse and its driver, played by Kenichi Ogata and Wasabi Mizuta, appeared on a highway. Ogata-san, who had discovered Mizuta-san's talent, took a special interest in her.
That's right, Mitsuta-san later inherited the role of Doraemon from Nobuyo Ōyama. That means Mizuta-san took over Doraemon in April 2005. So the play must have been the year before in 2004… 21 years ago Shioya-san would have been 50.
May his soul rest in peace.🙏
Shioya-san, thank you for everything.

Hikaru Midorikawa

I have been working with Kōzō Shioya-san since my debut. I was very happy when I heard through the grapevine a few years after the fact the day before his character appeared in an episode he refrained from drinking his favorite alcohol so he would be in top condition to give a good performance for me. May he rest in peace.

Saeko Shimazu

Saeiko Shimizu🌙
May Kōzō Shioya's soul rest in peace. A photo of “Onii-chan” smiling.
That's right, I remember him smiling all the time.
Onii-chan, thank you.

Aruno Tahara

Kōzō Shioya-san …
He dedicated himself to the activities of the Japan Actors' Union for many years to elevate the status of actors and voice actors … Thank you. Thank you for your hard work. I pray you will rest in peace.

Yuichiro Takeda (screenplay and script writer)

I pray for Kōzō Shioya's soul to rest in peace. He gave an outstanding performance as Isamu Amami and Polonaise in GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves. Isamu's line from episode 44, “It's just the way you came to us was a little different than other kids” could have only been written because of Shioya-san voice.

Roko Takizawa

Kōzō Shioya-san, we always called you Onii-chan.
You stood on the forefront not just in the studio and on stage, but as the chair of the Japan Actors' Union's Foreign Film and Animation Department during a difficult period when several issues arose…
I'll never forget how you offered words of encouragement during a chance meeting.
Onii-chan, it's too soon.

Kazuya Tani (Ral Meshi: Ramba Ral no Haitoku Gohan)

Roberto, Saegusa, and Mondo, I can instantly play the voices in my head at anytime… I could never forget them!
Thank you for adding color to [Gundam ZZ].
May Kōzō Shioya-san rest in peace.

Televi-Kun

Voice actor Kōzō Shioya-san passed away at the age of 70 on January 20.
He voiced Mondo from Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ and Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z. He was the younger brother of voice actor Tsubasa Shioya.
His voice also appeared in tokusatsu series such as Abaranger as Bakuryu Parasorokkiru and Ryusoulger as Yabasword.
We offer our deepest condolences.

Takanobu Terada

I pray for Kōzō Shioya's soul to rest in peace. He voice several characters in Super Robot Wars, including Heckler Mauser, Mondo Agake, and Polonaise. The last time I worked with him he voiced Doelamlale (Devilman) in Super Robot Wars DD.

Yasuyuki Tsurugi (Farming Life in Another World manga art)

Majin Buu definitely comes to mind, but Patrichev from the original Legend of the Galactic Heroes left an impression… I offer my condolences.

Naoko Watanabe

Kōzō Shioya let me call him “Onii-chan." Thank you for the pleasure of working alongside you in various scenes when I broke into voice acting. I pray your soul rests in peace.

Yukana

Good evening.
I received some sad news today.
We worked together on many projects.
Thank you …

