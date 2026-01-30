Boichi Draws New Rokudenashi Blues Manga

Manga centering on battle between Onizuka, Kasai will launch this summer

Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Friday that Boichi will draw a new manga for Masanori Morita 's Rokudenashi Blues manga. Morita is credited for the original work. The manga is titled Rokudenashi Blues Gaiden: Onikazura and will launch in Grand Jump this summer.

Morita stated on X/Twitter on Friday that the manga is set in the first half of the 1990s, and is not a sequel, but is instead a story about "the fight between those two people" that took place during the manga but was never depicted. The manga will center on the characters Onizuka and Kasai, two of the "four heavenly kings" in the story.

Image via Grand Jump's X/Twitter account © Masanori Morita, Boichi, Shueisha

The original manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1988 to 1997 and has 42 volumes.

The manga inspired a 1992 anime film, as well as the Rokudenashi Blues 1993 anime film.

The manga inspired two live-action films in 1996 and 1998, as well as live-action television series that debuted in 2011. A stage play adaptation ran in December 2010.

The manga centers on Taison Maeda, a student at Teiken High School in Kichijōji, Tokyo, who aims to become a professional boxer, and who overcomes many formidable opponents.

Morita's other manga include Rookies , Beshari Gurashi , and Zashisu , among others.

Boichi is known for such works as Dr. Stone , Sun-Ken Rock , Origin , and most recently, The Marshal King . Boichi launched The Marshal King on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in February 2025. The manga went on hiatus in December.