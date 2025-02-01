×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Dr. Stone's Boichi, World's End Harem's Kotaro Shono, More Launch Manga on Jump+ in February

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Handsome Must Die manga creator Astra Ashima also launches new manga

Shueisha revealed on Saturday a new slate of five manga that will debut on its Shonen Jump+ service in February, including a new manga by Boichi (Dr. Stone, Sun-Ken Rock, Origin). The manga is titled The Marshal King, and is billed as a "new Western." The manga will debut on February 7.

Shueisha's MANGA Plus service also announced on Saturday that it will release the series in English and Spanish.

The other four manga debuting in February on Shonen Jump+ include:

Subete Wasurete Shimau kara artist Yūho Amayo's Kokoro no Ichiban Kurai Heya (The Darkest Room of the Heart) manga will debut on February 2.

Hero Organization writer Kei Saikawa and World’s End Harem artist Kotaro Shono's Mekkoku no Kangan (The Eunuch of the Ruined Country) manga will debut on February 10.

Teruteru Kensetsu [Kabu] manga creators Asako Mabuchi and Kōhei Andō's Imanin manga will debut on February 20.

Handsome Must Die manga creator Astra Ashima's Love is Overkill manga will debut on February 25.

MANGA Plus has confirmed that it will release all four manga in English, and will also release Mekkoku no Kangan in Spanish.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, MANGA Plus's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives