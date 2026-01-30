News
Fate/Grand Order Arcade Game Ends Operation in March
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Before the game ends operation, in March the game will have a collaboration event with a Sega arcade title.
The "team battle action" game launched in Japan in July 2018. The game featured 3D models of Servants, instead of the 2D models used in the Fate/Grand Order mobile game.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order mobile game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
The "final chapter" of the game's Part 2 "Cosmos in the Lostbelt" debuted in the Japanese version of the game on December 20.
The game inspired the Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia television anime in October 2019, and the two-part Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Sources: Fate/Grand Order Arcade game's website, 4Gamer (ルネ)