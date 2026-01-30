Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Game's Trailer Reveals Switch 2 Release on March 26

SEGA 's YouTube channel began streaming a Nintendo Switch 2 trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage , a new version of the Virtua Fighter 5 3D fighting game, on Thursday. The game will launch for the Switch 2 on March 26.

The open beta test for the Switch 2 version will take place from February 18-23.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam versions launched on October 30. The PC via Steam release was a free upgrade for the base Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. game.

Those who own the PlayStation 4 version of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown can purchase Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage at a discount. Any purchased PS4 DLC packs can also be carried over to the PS5 game.

The new version of the game has a single-player mode. Additionally, the game features cross-play functionality and online matches feature rollback netcode. The new version also features Dural as a new playable character.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. launched on PC via Steam in January 2024.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (also known as Virtua Fighter esports in Japan and arcade releases), a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 in Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine, launched on PS4 in June 2021.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown received a "ver 2.0" update that updated the game to the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. version.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio is also working on a new game project for the Virtua Fighter franchise .

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, the SEGA development studio that develops the Like a Dragon/Yakuza games, is handling the new version. The game's new graphics feature new character models, enhancements to the levels, and cinematic improvements. The game runs up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game franchise received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.

