Virtua Fighter Fighting Game Series Teases New Project

More details to be revealed later today

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio teased a new Virtua Fighter project during The Game Awards on Thursday. Sega and RGG Studio will reveal more details in a live stream later today.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system and pioneering use of 3D polygon-based graphics. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game franchise received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown ( Virtua Fighter esports ), a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 in Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine, launched on PS4 in June 2021.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio will release Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. , a new version of the Virtua Fighter 5 3D fighting game, this coming winter season on PC via Steam . The game will include rollback netcode, game balance improvements, and improved graphics and new models. The game's PlayStation 4 remake, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (also known as Virtua Fighter esports in Japan and arcade releases), will have a "ver 2.0" update that will update the game to the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. version.