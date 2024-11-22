Sega Reveals Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Game for PC Launch this Winter

Game is update to VF5 Ultimate Showdown with rollback netcode, enhanced graphics, game balance updates

Sega revealed on Thursday that it is releasing Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. , a new version of its Virtua Fighter 5 3D fighting game, this coming winter season on PC via Steam . The game will include rollback netcode, game balance improvements, and improved graphics and new models. The game's PlayStation 4 remake, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (also known as Virtua Fighter esports in Japan and arcade releases), will have a "ver 2.0" update that will update the game to the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. version.

Image via Virtua Fighter website © SEGA

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, the SEGA development studio that develops the Like a Dragon/Yakuza games, is handling the new version. The game's new graphics will feature new character models, enhancements to the levels, and cinematic improvements. The game will run up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Executive vice president and head of SEGA 's Global Transmedia Group Justin Scarpone revealed in an interview with the Video Games Chronicle (VGC) website earlier this month that a new title in the Virtua Fighter franchise is in development.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown ( Virtua Fighter esports ), a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 in Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine, launched on PS4 in June 2021.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game franchise received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.