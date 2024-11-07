×
News
VGC: New Virtua Fighter Game in Development

posted on by Anita Tai
Newest entry in franchise released in 2021

vf5fs
© Sega

Executive vice president and head of SEGA's Global Transmedia Group Justin Scarpone revealed in an interview with the Video Games Chronicle (VGC) website posted on Wednesday that a new title in the Virtua Fighter franchise is in development.

Scarpone also teased future animation series and live-action film projects for other properties for the company.

A remake of the Virtua Fighter 5 game titled Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown launched on PlayStation 4 in June 2021.

Sega announced a live-action film adaptation of its Shinobi game franchise in partnership with Universal Pictures in October. Sam Hargraves (Extraction franchise) is set to direct the film based on a script adapted by Ken Kobayashi (Sunny, Move On).

Amazon's six-episode live-action series based on Sega's Like a Dragon (Ryū ga Gotoku) action game series debuted on October 25, with the second batch of episodes releasing on November 1.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film is slated for release on December 20.

Source: Video Games Chronicle via Gematsu

