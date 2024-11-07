News
VGC: New Virtua Fighter Game in Development
posted on by Anita Tai
Executive vice president and head of SEGA's Global Transmedia Group Justin Scarpone revealed in an interview with the Video Games Chronicle (VGC) website posted on Wednesday that a new title in the Virtua Fighter franchise is in development.
Scarpone also teased future animation series and live-action film projects for other properties for the company.
A remake of the Virtua Fighter 5 game titled Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown launched on PlayStation 4 in June 2021.
Sega announced a live-action film adaptation of its Shinobi game franchise in partnership with Universal Pictures in October. Sam Hargraves (Extraction franchise) is set to direct the film based on a script adapted by Ken Kobayashi (Sunny, Move On).
Amazon's six-episode live-action series based on Sega's Like a Dragon (Ryū ga Gotoku) action game series debuted on October 25, with the second batch of episodes releasing on November 1.
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film is slated for release on December 20.
Source: Video Games Chronicle via Gematsu