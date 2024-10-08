Sega's Shinobi Games Get Live-Action Film From Universal

Image via Nintendo

Sega announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with Universal Pictures to produce a live-action film adaptation of its Shinobi game franchise. Sam Hargrave ( Extraction franchise) is set to direct the film based on a script adapted by Ken Kobayashi ( Sunny , Move On ).

Marc Platt and Adam Siegal will serve as producers through Marc Platt Productions , while Dmitri M. Johnson will produce through Story Kitchen. Toru Nakahara will serve as a producer from Sega . Mike Goldberg serves as executive producer alongside Timothy I. Stevenson.

The first Shinobi game debuted in the arcade in 1987. Sega announced an untitled new Shinobi game during The Game Awards in December 2023.

Universal Pictures announced in March plans for a new animated film "based on the world of Super Mario Bros." for release on April 3, 2026, following the success of the previous film.

The film ended 2023 as the #2 top-earning film worldwide and in the United States, with worldwide earnings of over US$1,361,367,353, including US$574,934,330 in the U.S.

Paramount Pictures ' live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film is slated for release on December 20.

Legendary Entertainment ( Pokémon Detective Pikachu ) announced its live-action film adaptation of CAPCOM 's Street Fighter fighting game series will open on March 20, 2026.

Amazon's live-action series based on Sega 's Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) action game series titled Like a Dragon: Yakuza (or Like a Dragon -Yakuza- ) will release on October 24 in the West on Amazon Prime Video .



Source: E-mail correspondence