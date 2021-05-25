Sega Announces Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown PS4 Remake Game for June 1

Trailer of Virtua 5 game's remake streamed

Sega announced on Tuesday a new remake of its Virtua Fighter 5 game titled Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown that will launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 1. The company unveiled a trailer:

The game will include new online features and updated graphics using Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Dragon Engine. The game will also feature new background music for every stage, a new user interface, a new opening video, and new lighting and shaders. Sega AM2 and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are developing the game as part of Sega 's 60th anniversary project.

Sega had announced last September the " Virtua Fighter x eSports Project," a project that would "restart" the Virtua Fighter 3D fighting game series with an eSports-focused title.

Sega renewed its trademark for the logo of Virtua Fighter with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in October 2018. The trademark is for use in coin-operated video games and arcade video games.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.

Source: IGN (Kat Bailey)