Sega's Like A Dragon Games Get Live-Action Series on Amazon in October

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is producing a six-episode live-action series based on Sega 's Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) action game series titled Like a Dragon ~Beyond the Game~ ( Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~ ). The episodes will debut on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in two batches on October 25 and November 1.

Image via Eiga Natalie © 2024 Amazon Content Services LLC or its Affiliates

The series stars Ryōma Takeuchi ( Kamen Rider Drive, Aozora Yell /Yell for the Blue Sky, The Deer King ) as protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. Masaharu Take ( 100 Yen Love , The Naked Director ) is directing the series.

The series is partially based on the first game in the series, which was initially titled Yakuza in the West (the series transitioned to the title Like a Dragon , closer to its Japanese title, with the seventh game Yakuza: Like a Dragon in 2020). The story will center on Kiryu and three friends, initially in 1995, and then transitioning to 2005 as Kiryu gets out of a decade-long stint in prison.

Entertainment news source Variety previously reported in September 2020 that Sega is developing a live-action film adaptation of the franchise in collaboration with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content. At the time of the report, Erik Barmack , Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long were producing the film.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ), the latest game in the series, launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game sold 102,940 copies in Japan in its first three days.

Takashi Miike directed a 2007 live-action film adaptation of the franchise titled Yakuza: Like a Dragon , also based loosely on the plot of the first game in the series. The film had a theatrical screening in the United States in 2008, and Tokyo Shock released the film on home video in the United States in 2010.

Sources: Eiga Natalie, IGN (Daniel Robson)