Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Game's Trailer Reveals Story, Gameplay, January 26 Launch

Game's Honolulu setting, new combat system, jobs, returning mini-games previewed

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio revealed a new story and gameplay trailer for the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game during their RGG Direct live stream on Wednesday. The trailers reveal the game's January 26 release date, as well as new story elements, including Kasuga Ichiban's journey to Honolulu to find his mother (thus marking the first international setting in the game series), and Kazuma Kiryu suffering from cancer. The gameplay, including the new combat system, new jobs, and new and returning mini-games, are also featured.

Story trailer:

Gameplay trailer:

RGG Studio describes the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth game's story, stating "an unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, on a larger-than-life adventure as dual playable protagonists."

The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam on February 21.