The Ogre's Bride Anime Reveals 2 Cast Members

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novels announced two cast members on Tuesday:

The new cast members are (pictured above from top to bottom):

The anime will premiere in 2026.

Saori Hayami is playing the protagonist Yuzu Shinonome. Yūichirō Umehara is playing Reiya Kiryuin.

Kazuhito Ōmiya is directing the anime at Colored Pencil Animation Japan . Yumi Kamakura is in charge of series composition. Hikari Tanaka is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

The series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts shipped the eighth compiled book volume on December 26. MangaPlaza is publishing the manga in English.

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the seventh volume on August 8. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.

The novels are also inspiring a live-action film that will open on March 27.

Source: The Ogre Bride anime's X/Twitter account