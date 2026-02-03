'Killed Again, Mr. Detective?' TV Anime Unveils 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of writer Teniwoha and artist Riichu 's Killed Again, Mr. Detective? ( Mata Korosarete Shimatta no desu ne, Tantei-sama ) light novel series opened on Tuesday and unveiled the anime's teaser visual and additional cast members.

The newly announced cast members are (image above from left to right):

Yoshino Aoyama as Yuriu Haigamine, an up-and-coming actress

as Yuriu Haigamine, an up-and-coming actress Katsuyuki Konishi as Kaoruta Sozorogi, a detective whom Sakuya knows well

as Kaoruta Sozorogi, a detective whom Sakuya knows well Rie Kugimiya as Shardina, one of the ruthless criminals known as the "Seven Old Men"

as Shardina, one of the ruthless criminals known as the "Seven Old Men" Yūki Takada as Fido & Belka, a great canine detective from England and the human assistant who interprets for Fido

Image via Amazon ©Teniwoha, Riichu, Kadokawa

The anime will debut in April on TBS and BS11 .

Rikuya Yasuda stars as Sakuya Outsuki and Shion Wakayama stars as Lilithea.

Takashi Naoya ( Übel Blatt , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) directs the series at Lifenfilms. Mio Inoue ( My Awkward Senpai , Slow Start ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Akiko Kumada ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is designing the characters. Shūhei Mutsuki is composing the music for the series.

Other staff members include:

Yen Press publishes Inaba 's manga adaptation of the novels and describes the story:

Sakuya Otsuki is the son of a legendary detective, working to follow in his father's footsteps with his assistant, Lilithea. However, something's different about this high-school sleuth. Wherever he goes, he always manages to get himself entangled in his cases—as a murder victim! When Sakuya is tasked to infiltrate a luxury cruise ship, he finds himself killed once again. But every time he reopens his eyes, Lilithea is there by his side, ready to help him get to the bottom of the mystery…

Kadokawa launched the novels with its first volume in August 2021. The sixth volume shipped on November 25.

Inaba 's manga adaptation launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Flat manga site in July 2022, and it ended in its second compiled book volume, which shipped in March 2024. Yen Press published the first volume in English on August 26, and the second and final volume on January 20.