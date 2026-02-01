Chainsmoker Cat Manga Gets TV Anime in July

's comedy of catgirl dealing with her cigarette addiction & messy life

A website opened on Monday to announce that a television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory 's Chainsmoker Cat ( Yanineko ) manga will premiere in July.

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:

Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?

Yūko Natsuyoshi is voicing the title character.

Studio Lemon 's Taku Kimura ( Kairyū to Yūbinya-san , Star Wars: Visions ' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki ( Saint Young Men , Tokyo Godfathers ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in July on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine , and Kodansha will publish the 11th volume on February 6. Seven Seas published the first volume in English in December,