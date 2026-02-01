Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 Casts Ayumu Murase as Shija

Season moves to later time slot with start of Winter Olympics

The staff for the second anime season based on Yūji Kaku 's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga confirmed on Monday that Ayumu Murase is playing Shija, a ninja of the Iwagakure clan. Episode 17 introduced this character without revealing their gender.

Image via Comic Natalie © 賀来ゆうじ／集英社・ツインエンジン・MAPPA

Starting next weekend with episode 18, the season will move its time slot to Sundays at 24:33 (effectively, Mondays at 12:33 a.m.) TV Tokyo will be running its Sports Real & Live program on Sunday at 11:42 p.m., and the program will cover the XXV Winter Olympic Games among other events.

The new anime season debuted on January 11 at 11:45 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The series streams in Japan 30 minutes later on Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , and Lemino .

Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs.

The new cast members joining this season include:

Ryōta Suzuki as Yamada Asaemon Shugen

as Yamada Asaemon Shugen Kōji Yusa as Yamada Asaemon Jikka

as Yamada Asaemon Jikka Maaya Uchida as Yamada Asaemon Kiyomaru

as Yamada Asaemon Kiyomaru Sayaka Ōhara as Yamada Asaemon Isuzu

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is returning to direct the season at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is again in charge of series scripts. Akitsugu Hisagi ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is back to design the characters, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is again composing the music. Ayako Suenaga returns as the color key artist.

As for new staff, Chika Toda (assistant director of photography for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, RE-MAIN ) is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Hyo Gyu Park . Junichi Higashi ( Fairy gone both seasons, Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is the new art director, replacing e-caesar .

Tatsuya Kitani feat. BABYMETAL performs the opening theme song "Kasuka na Hana" (Faint Flower).

Queen Bee performs the ending theme song "PERSONAL."

The anime's first season premiered in April 2023 and aired on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll in America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming on Netflix in Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The manga's second stage play adaptation titled Hell's Paradise -Tsui no Shō- ( Hell's Paradise -Final Chapter-) ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in February 2024.

Twin Engine launched the Hell's Paradise : Paradise Battle survival role-playing game based on the manga for iOS, Android, and Windows on November 4.