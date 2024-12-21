Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Gets Survival RPG for Smartphones, PC in 2025

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed that Yūji Kaku 's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga is getting a video game titled Jigokuraku : Paradise Battle . The game will release for smartphones and PC in 2025. The game will be free to play with optional items available for purchase.

MAPPA is providing editorial supervision for the "survival RPG," and Twin Engine is credited for planning cooperation. Akira Kindaichi , who writes the scripts for the anime, is supervising the scenario for the game. Yoshiaki Dewa is returning from the anime to compose the music, alongside ZENTA . Good Smile Company is producing the game.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2023 and aired on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll in America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming on Netflix in Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub.

The anime's second season will debut in January 2026 and will stream on Crunchyroll .