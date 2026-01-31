Super Robot Wars Y Game Gets 2nd DLC on February 5

"Awakening of a Soul" DLC releases on early access on February 3

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Friday that Super Robot Wars Y , the latest entry in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy role-playing game series, will get its second DLC titled "Awakening of a Soul" on February 5, with early access releasing on February 3. A free title update will also launch on February 2.

The DLC will include five new units, 16 new area missions, 10 new onboard missions, and one new assist crew member. The DLC includes content inspired by Kotetsu Jeeg , The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn , and Dynamic Planning Original.

The first DLC launched on November 20 and includes five new units, 16 new area missions, 13 new onboard missions, and two new assist crew members. The game also got an update that includes a new special mission, EX Level pilot skills, and other stability improvements.

The game launched on August 28 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . It includes characters and mecha from the following anime and more:

Super Robot Wars 30 launched in October 2021 for PS4 and Switch in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English). The game launched for PC via Steam in the same regions as well as in the West on the same day.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.