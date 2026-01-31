The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Light Novels End in 13th Volume

Mob Shōjo ga Last boss Majō wo Shiawase ni Suru Made project also announced

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Piero Karasu 's projects announced on Friday Karasu's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess novel series will end in the 13th volume on February 20. Karasu's next project is titled Mob Shōjo ga Last Boss Majō wo Shiawase ni Suru Made (Until the Mob Girl Makes The Last Boss Witch Happy) and will also launch on the same day with illustrations by Chocoan .

Image via Piero Karasu's X/Twitter account © Piero Karasu, Yuri Kisaragi, Kadokawa

Karasu began serializing The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa published the 12th volume in January 2025.

The eighth volume of Harutsugu Nadaka 's manga adaptation of the novel announced in November it will end in the next volume. Nadaka launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020.

Yen Press licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation. Yen Press published the first novel volume in April 2022, and the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022. The company published the eighth novel volume in November 2024, and will publish the ninth volume on June 9. Yen Press will publish the manga's seventh volume on February 24.

The light novel ranked #10 on BookWalker 's top selling titles for 2023.

A television anime adaptation of the novel premiered in Japan in January 2023.

Karasu launched the Seijо̄-sensei no Mahо̄ wa Susunderu! ( The Saint Teacher's Witchcraft Is Progressive! ) novel series with illustrations by Kisaragi in February 2024. Kadokawa shipped the second novel in June 2024. A manga adaptation by Shimazu debuted in December 2024.

Source: Piero Karasu works' official X/ Twitter account via MyAnimeList

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.