The Saint Teacher's Witchcraft is Progressive! Light Novels Gets Manga Adaptation

Shimadzu to illustrate manga that launches on December 26

Image via Fantasia Bunko © Piero Karasu, Kadokawa

The January 2025 issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Wednesday that The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess author Piero Karasu 's Seijо̄-sensei no Mahо̄ wa Susunderu! ( The Saint Teacher's Witchcraft is Progressive! ) light novels will get a manga adaptation by Shimadzu starting in the February issue on December 26.

The novels follow the powerful saint Tia as she becomes a teacher to three saint candidates after being banished from the royal capital due to accusations of heresy.

Karasu launched the light novel series in February. Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label shipped the first volume on February 20, and shipped the second volume on June 20. The novels feature illustrations from Yuri Kisaragi .

Piero Karasu began serializing The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi .

Harutsugu Nadaka launched an ongoing manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020.

Yen Press licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation.

Yen Press published the first novel volume in April 2022, and the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022. The company published the eighth novel volume on November 26, and will publish the sixth manga volume on December 10. The light novel ranked #10 on BookWalker 's top selling titles for 2023.

The television anime adaptation of the novel premiered in Japan in January 2023.



Source: Dengeki Maoh January 2025 issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.