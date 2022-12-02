The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Premieres on January 4

The staff for the television anime of Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the anime will debut on January 4. The anime will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , Kansai TV , and BS11 . The show will stream in Japan on Abema.

Manaka Iwami plays the role of Euphyllia Magenta, and Sayaka Senbongi plays the role of Anisphia von Palletia.

Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl , Ahiru no Sora ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , the writer of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series, is in charge of the series scripts. Naomi Ide ( Riddle Story of Devil , Kan Colle , Domestic Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

HaNaTan will perform the show's opening theme song "Arc-en-Ciel." Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami will perform the ending theme song "Only for You."

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and its manga adaptation.

Image ©2023 鴉ぴえろ・きさらぎゆり/ KADOKAWA /転天製作委員会

