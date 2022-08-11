The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Yuri Fantasy Novels Get TV Anime in 2023

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) is inspiring a television anime in 2023.

The cast includes:

Manaka Iwami as Euphyllia Magenta



Sayaka Senbongi as Anisphia von Palletia





Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl , Ahiru no Sora ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , the writer of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series, is in charge of the series scripts. Naomi Ide ( Riddle Story of Devil , Kan Colle , Domestic Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and its manga adaptation. Yen Press describes the story:

Despite her supposed ineptitude with regular magic, Princess Anisphia defies the aristocracy's expectations by developing “magicology,” a unique magical theory based on memories from her past life. One day, she witnesses the brilliant noblewoman Euphyllia unjustly stripped of her title as the kingdom's next monarch. That's when Anisphia concocts a plan to help Euphyllia regain her good name-which somehow involves them living together and researching magic! Little do these two ladies know, however, that their chance encounter will alter not only their own futures, but those of the kingdom...and the entire world!

Piero Karasu began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa will publish the fifth novel volume on August 20.

Harutsugu Nadaka launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 10.

Yen Press published the first novel on April 12, and will publish the second novel volume on August 16. Yen Press published the first volume of the manga on May 24.