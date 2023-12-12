News
Bookwalker Global Store Unveils 2023 Rankings
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel volume 20, 'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' manga volume 13 top lists
The BookWalker Global Store revealed on Tuesday its top selling titles for the period of November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023. The top 10 titles on the service, including both light novel and manga, are as follows:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel
- So I'm a Spider, So What? light novel
- Ascendance of a Bookworm light novel
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs light novel
- Overlord light novel
- Reincarnated as a Sword light novel
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest light novel
- The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady light novel
The top 10 light novels on the service are:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation volume 20
- So I'm a Spider, So What? volume 15
- Ascendance of a Bookworm part 5 volume 1
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 15
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs volume 8
- Overlord volume 15
- Reincarnated as a Sword volume 11
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest volume 13
- The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady volume 3
- The Eminence in Shadow volume 1
The top 10 manga on the service are:
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro volume 13
- 【Oshi No Ko】 volume 1
- This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! volume 4
- You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! volume 1
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation volume 16
- I Can't Believe I Slept With You! volume 3
- Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife volume 2
- Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World volume 1
- Mieruko-chan volume 6
- I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too volume 2
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.