Bookwalker Global Store Unveils 2023 Rankings

The BookWalker Global Store revealed on Tuesday its top selling titles for the period of November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023. The top 10 titles on the service, including both light novel and manga, are as follows:

The top 10 light novels on the service are:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation volume 20 So I'm a Spider, So What? volume 15 Ascendance of a Bookworm part 5 volume 1 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 15 Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs volume 8 Overlord volume 15 Reincarnated as a Sword volume 11 Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest volume 13 The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady volume 3 The Eminence in Shadow volume 1

The top 10 manga on the service are:

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.