Urara Meirochō's Harikamo Launches New Manga on June 14

The 114th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that Harikamo will launch a new manga titled 11-banme no Neko wa Nene (The 11th Cat is Nene) in the magazine's next issue on June 14.

The manga's story centers in a country where cat people live, and human children are not allowed entry and is considered a serious crime. But one day, a human child slips in the country and gets mixed with the cat people. The human child has something to accomplish no matter what.

© Harikamo, Houbunsha

Harikamo

Manga Time Kirara Miracle!

Houbunsha

The manga ended in June 2019, and published its seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2019.

The series is one of the initial titles available when WFS and Houbunsha launched the Japanese and English Manga Time Kirara Comics app in 2020.

The manga's television anime adaptation by J.C. Staff premiered in 2017, and Anime Network Online streamed the anime as it aired. HIDIVE also streams the series. Sentai Filmworks licensed and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.

