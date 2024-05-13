News
GoFundMe Campaign Launched for Pokémon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The campaign noted that Lillis has been in a nursing home in Los Angeles since late January to receive care, but that the noise in the nursing home has made it difficult for her to rest.
Her fellow Pokémon voice actors Eric Stuart and Tara Jayne Sands have both posted about the GoFundMe campaign.
Lillis has voiced many roles in the various Pokémon anime, but is perhaps best known for two major roles in particular: Jessie, one half of the Team Rocket villain duo; and Misty, one of the anime's original three Pokémon trainer protagonists. Her other well-known English dub roles include Utena Tenjō in Revolutionary Girl Utena, Martina in Slayers Next, Micott Bartsch in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Nagi Kirima in Boogiepop Phantom, Yuriko Star in The Irresponsible Captain Tylor, Kanaka Ohno in Genshiken, and Ami Kurimoto in DNA².
Thanks to jlaking and others for the news tips.
Source: GoFundMe via Eric Stuart, Tara Sands