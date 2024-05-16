Ema Toyama's Tenseishite mo Neko wa Neko Manga Ends in 2nd Volume

Series ends on July 11

Amazon is listing Ema Toyama 's Tenseishite mo Neko wa Neko (A Cat will be a Cat Even After Reincarnation) manga as ending with the second volume's release on July 11.

The story takes place in a world without cats. On the heroine's way home after defeating the demon king, she encounters a strange, fluffy, four-legged beast who has been transported to this world.

Toyama launched the series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online web app in March 2021. Square Enix shipped the first compiled book volume in March 2022.

Toyama ended the Yōgisha A no Hanayome (The Bride of Suspect A) manga on February 28. Toyama launched the manga in Betsucomi Flower in August 2021. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped on March 26.

Toyama started the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. The manga will end on June 3. The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. Toyama published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Toyama launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019, and ended it in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Toyama launched the ongoing Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru . (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Kodansha USA also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.

Sources: Amazon Japan, Comic Natalie