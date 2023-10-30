Ema Toyama's Vampire Dormitory Manga Gets TV Anime in 2024

A website opened on Monday to announce the television anime adaptation of Ema Toyama 's Vampire Dormitory manga. The website revealed the anime's teaser visual, main staff, and 2024 premiere.

Toyama also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds , Happy Sugar Life , Smile Down the Runway ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , Touko Machida ( Smile Down the Runway , Fuuka , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is writing the scripts, and Naomi Tsuruta (2nd key animation for Pokémon: Paldean Winds ) is designing the characters.

Toyama launched the manga in'smagazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022.published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on June 13, and the will release the 12th volume on November 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the 10th volume on June 20. The company describes the manga:

BLOOD OVER FLOWERS Mito has no family to rely on. She lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka is an otaku vampire interested only in 2D girls. After Ruka saves Mito from a perilous situation, he makes her an offer: "Become my subservient thrall and let me drink your blood whenever I wish! In return, you can live with me—in the boys' dorm!" But to stay with him, Mito must hide the fact that she's a girl. Every day is a new danger—to say nothing of that bloodthirsty vampire!

Toyama launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing also publishes the manga in English.

Toyama recently launched the Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru. (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. She published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Kodansha Comics also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.