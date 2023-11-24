I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Ema Toyama, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children

RetailerBooks is listing the January 2024 issue of'smagazine as containing the final chapter of's) manga. The issue will ship on Saturday.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Akari was a typical game-loving 16-year-old girl who lived with her mother, until a fateful accident left her orphaned. A year later, she makes a fateful wish on a game disc to be a great mother for a family of her own—only to be swept through a portal into another world! She finds she's been summoned as the “priestess from another world”...whose role is to become mother to the children of the demon king himself?!

Toyama launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in April 2019. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on June 8, and will release the 10th volume on December 7. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's eighth volume on August 15.

Toyama launched the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th volume on November 13. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the 10th volume on June 20.

Toyama more recently launched the Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru. (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. She published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Kodansha Comics also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.

Source: Rakuten Books