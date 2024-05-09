Blue Archive Anime to Release in North America in 'Near Future'

Image via Blue Archive The Animation's X/Twitter account © NEXON Games Co., Ltd.

Blue Archive

The official English Twitter account forandGames'smartphone role-playing game announced on Thursday that, the television anime adaptation of the game, will release in North America with English subtitles "in the near future."

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo 's new Sunday night anime programming block, and on its affiliates on April 7. The anime is currently airing.

Currently, Ani-One Asia is streaming the anime in territories in Asia with English and other subtitles, though the English subtitles contain numerous errors and grammatical mistakes, or otherwise awkward phrasing. The English subtitles are available in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Island, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, the Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste (aka East Timor), Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

The anime adapts the "Countermeasures Committee" arc.

Daigo Yamagishi ( YuruYuri, 2019 OVA , Show By Rock!! Stars!! ) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures and Candy Box . Shunji Maki is the assistant director, Hiroshi Ohnogi and Yamagishi are overseeing the series scripts, and Hiromitsu Hagiwara is the character designer and chief animation director.

Source: Blue Archive game's English Twitter account