Blue Archive Smartphone RPG Gets TV Anime

A live-streamed second anniversary special for Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game announced as Sunday that production on a television anime, Blue Archive The Animation , has been green-lit. The staff will announce more information later.

The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance.

To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos.

(Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)