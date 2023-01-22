News
Blue Archive Smartphone RPG Gets TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
A live-streamed second anniversary special for Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game announced as Sunday that production on a television anime, Blue Archive The Animation, has been green-lit. The staff will announce more information later.
Nexon describes the original game's story:
The city's academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent.
The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership.
To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance.
To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos.
(Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)
The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive, and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan on February 4, 2021. Nexon published the global version on November 8, 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.
Yostar Pictures already animated the game's 1.5th anniversary short anime, which debuted on July 15, 2022. The studio also animated a short titled "beautiful day dreamer" in December.
Sources: Blue Archive's YouTube channel via Otakomu, Comic Natalie
