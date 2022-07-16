Yostar Pictures Animates Blue Archive Game's 1.5th Anniversary Short

The "Summer Blue Archive Live! 1.5th Anniversary Special" event marked the "1.5th anniversary" of Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game with several developments, including an animated promotional video short. Yostar Pictures produced the short, which features the students from the different schools going shopping at a department store. It is now streaming with English subtitles:

Tatsuya Nokimori (episode director Muromi-san , My Senpai Is Annoying , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live ) directed the short, and Blue Archive's publicity producer Kōta Jitsukawa wrote the script.

Nexon describes the original game's story:

The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance.

To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos.

(Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)