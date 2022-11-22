Yostar Pictures Animates Blue Archive Game's Anime Short 'beautiful day dreamer'

Short focuses on Millennium School's Game Development Department

The official YouTube channel for Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game began streaming a new anime short titled "beautiful day dreamer" for the game on Tuesday. Yostar Pictures animated the short. The short centers on the Game Development Department of Millennium Science School, and shows Momoi being roped into various activities as she struggles to come up with ideas for a game's story. The short is available with English subtitles.

Yostar Pictures also animated the game's 1.5th anniversary short anime, which debuted on July 15.

Nexon describes the original game's story:

The city's academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent. The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership. To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance. To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos. (Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan on February 4, 2021. Nexon published the global version on November 8, 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.