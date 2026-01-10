Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Unveils Season 3's July Debut, New Game App

The staff for the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime announced with a teaser visual on Saturday that the third season will premiere in July.

The staff also announced a new smartphone game, Mushoku Tensei - Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu : Chronicle of Echoes (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Chronicle of Echoes).

The "serious alternate-world x 3D battle role-playing game" will be free-to-play (with in-app purchases) when it launches this year. Gree Entertainment is planning and releasing the game, and Asobimo is developing and maintaining it. The cast includes:

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The second season aired for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX on July 2, 2023 before airing on other networks, and the second half aired from April to June, 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired.

